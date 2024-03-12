THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it approached the US Commerce Department on the issue of market access by Philippine garment exports, which have been caught up in US sanctions directed at China.

“There are specific market access issues where Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual sought (Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s) support,” Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo told reporters on Tuesday.

“While these are not directly within the purview of the Department of Commerce, we are deeply thankful for the personal commitment of Secretary Raimondo to closely collaborate with us in finding a clear way forward to address the issues,” he added.

On Monday, the DTI said it brought up market access issues with the visiting US Trade and Investment Mission.

It said garments from the Philippines were reportedly detained in connection with the ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China.

Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the US prohibits the entry of goods manufactured wholly or in part with forced labor in China, especially from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Mr. Pascual said that most of the cotton used in the Philippine garments exports is from Brazil, Turkey, and the US.

It was also said that Philippine garment companies use raw materials like cotton that is specified by the buyers themselves.

The DTI also raised the issue of certification hurdles in admitting Philippine shrimp paste products (bagoong) to the US.

US law regulates the shrimp catch to protect sea turtle populations. — Justine Irish D. Tabile