THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it met with Dubai port company DP World, which “expressed its interest in investing in logistics hubs and industrial parks in the Philippines.”

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a statement on Tuesday that he met with the company on the sidelines of the Word Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference, discussion DP World’s plan to establish smart end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions, including container handling. It has a presence in over 150 ports, including Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port.

The DTI said it will connect DP World with potential local partners for infrastructure projects and sharing of best practices.

“We see significant economic potential in collaborating with DP World to develop the Philippines’ logistics sector, including industrial parks, economic zones, and digital solutions,” Mr. Pascual said.

“We are committed to fostering an environment that encourages such partnerships by creating policies that promote sustainable development, foreign investment, and innovation in the logistics sector,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile