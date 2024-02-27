THE GOVERNMENT said on Tuesday that technical and vocational education and training (TVET) will be pilot tested as an integrated component of the senior high school (SHS) curriculum.

A technical working group will be created involving the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Labor department for the integration of TVET, TESDA Deputy Director General Rosanna Urdaneta said at a Palace briefing.

She said after a meeting with the President that TVET integration into SHS tracks will be pilot tested in 2025. Afterwards, an executive order will be issued to revise the SHS curriculum accordingly.

The Philippine Institute for Development Studies last year said only 20%, or one in five senior high school graduates, joined the labor force last year. It said 70% of senior high school graduates opted to continue with their education.

TESDA last year identified 84 Training Regulations that can be embedded in the current SHS curriculum. It has held consultations with the Departments of Education and the Labor and Employment as well as the private sector.

TESDA said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. wants an assessment of the readiness of various regions to implement the changes, noting that small municipalities may require assistance. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza