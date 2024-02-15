THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Thursday that it asked the UK government and investors to support two sustainability projects in New Clark City, Tarlac.

In a statement, BCDA said that the discussions with the UK delegation centered around a 44.8-hectare New Clark City Central Park and a 33.89-hectare mixed-income housing project, with conceptual plans and feasibility studies receiving backing from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

“As we now move forward with the next stage of implementation for both projects, we once again urge the government, as well as the private sector in the UK to consider helping us finance and execute these projects to achieve a truly inclusive and sustainable community in New Clark City,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

The BCDA pitched the projects to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, UK Export Finance, Infrastructure and Projects Authority, Transport for London, and Crossrail International.

The BCDA also met with UK infrastructure companies, real estate developers, and other private-sector investors.

According to BCDA, the projects have a combined cost of P13.26 billion. The estimate for the park is P2.58 billion and P10.68 billion for the affordable housing project. — Justine Irish D. Tabile