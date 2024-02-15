THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P2.5 billion for free public wireless internet access.

“The disbursement encompasses the implementation of locally funded projects that include the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP),” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

Some P2.4 billion will go to free WiFi connectivity in public spaces while P50 million will be provided to state universities and colleges.

The program aims to roll out free internet access in public spaces, such as government offices, public schools, state universities, public hospitals and medical facilities, and transport terminals, among others.

“Under the FPIAP is the construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) facilities like high-capacity networks, Middle Mile, and Last Mile ICT infrastructures, as well as towers, data centers, assets, and other service buildings,” it added.

The DBM said it also approved a Notice of Cash Allocation amounting to P356.2 million for the maintenance and other operating expenses of the Department of Information and Communications Technology Office of the Secretary for the first quarter. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson