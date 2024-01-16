PHILIPPINE pineapple exports may have increased year on year by 5.04% to 611,873 metric tons (MT) in 2023 due to increasing demand, according to preliminary data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In its market review, the FAO said that long shelf life, a strong price-to-quality ratio, and the year-round production cycle were behind the attractiveness of pineapple exports.

It added that the average export unit value of Philippine pineapple is $585 per MT, based on preliminary data for the first seven months of 2023.

The Philippines is the second-largest exporter of pineapple after Costa Rica.

China was the market for 46% of Philippine pineapple exports.

“Imports of pineapple from the Philippines to China benefited from higher Chinese demand for premium-quality pineapple,” the FAO said.

It added that imports by China may have increased by 7% last year to about 250,000 MT.

“Amid changing consumer preferences, import growth in recent years has been driven by growing demand for more premium pineapple, with the MD2 variety from the Philippines particularly sought after,” the FAO said.

MD2 is the most commonly planted pineapple variety in the Philippines.

Other export markets, like Japan and South Korea, also expanded between 5-7% in 2023. Japan accounted for about 30% of the Philippine pineapple exports, and South Korea 13%.

The FAO said global pineapple exports likely grew 4% in 2023, to 3.2 million MT. This was due to higher output from Costa Rica, which has a market share of 65%.

“Weather conditions in key Costa Rican growing areas were favorable for the cultivation of pineapple… resulting in higher yields and thus higher supplies for export,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili