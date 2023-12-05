THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is targeting operations by next year for the Cebu-Bohol 230-kilovolt (kV) interconnection project.

“Right now, we have completed the laying of the submarine cable, and we are working towards completion of the substation and transmission lines. So, the target is by next year, 2024,” Michael R. Baylosis, head of the Visayas System Planning Division of NGCP, said in a virtual energy investment forum on Tuesday.

In June last year, the Energy Regulatory Commission approved Option 1 of NGCP’s proposed project worth P19.61 billion.

The Cebu-Bohol interconnection project connects the two islands via double-circuit 230-kV submarine cables.

The link will head off overloading of the Leyte-Bohol 138-kV submarine cable and provide Bohol Island with another source of power. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera