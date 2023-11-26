DURIAN, banana, specialty coffee, and pineapple were the top-performing commodities from the Philippines at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

The Philippine delegation consisted of 16 food and beverage businesses, head of delegation Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BoI) Managing Head said in a Viber message.

Sales booked include purchase agreements signed prior to the opening of the trade show, which totaled $876.63 million, and were turned over and signed during the event.

“More than $226 million was recorded under booked sales, sales under negotiation, retail sales, and business matching activities after the six-day trade exhibition,” the BoI said in a statement over the weekend.

Aside from the 16 food exhibitors, the Philippine delegation was also joined by four other Philippine businesses supported by the International Trade Centre from the food, consumer, and services sectors.

Separate from the overall export sales at the Chinese expo, business matching activities led by the Export Marketing Bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry also generated sales of $3.4 million.

The business matching activities were done in partnership with the Bank of China, the BoI said.

“The CIIE has become an important platform for the country to showcase its best-selling food products and attract potential investors in China, creating new business opportunities and boosting the economy,” Mr. Rodolfo said at the event.

“The Philippine government is keen on exploring opportunities for partnerships with Chinese enterprises to increase its export capacities to China by enhancing the entire value chain,” Philippine Trade and Investment Center — Shanghai-based Commercial Counselor Glenn Peñaranda said.

DURIAN EXPORTS

During the event, the BoI said the Philippine pavilion hosted tastings of the main durian export variety, known as Golden Puyat.

“Chinese consumers who have tasted the same have likened the homegrown durian to Malaysia’s own variety, ‘Musang King,’ which is currently the most expensive durian in the Chinese market,” it added.

The Philippines started durian exports to China in April.

After a few months of market access, the BoI said that China has become the major export destination for fresh durian, accounting for 3,481.29 metric tons out of 3,916.36 metric tons in durian exports in the 10 months to October.

“This year, the focus on durians at the CIIE is celebrated and supported, especially for hundreds of small farmers who will benefit from these exports,” the BoI said.

“This signals a promising future for the Philippines’ local agricultural communities as it is also expected to generate at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile