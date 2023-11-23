EXHIBITORS from the Philippines signed $22.92 million worth of orders after participating in a German trade fair, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), which organized the FoodPhilippines delegation to the Anuga fair in Cologne, said the Philippine delegation included 10 companies which were specifically selected under the ARISE Plus Philippines program. They showcased food and beverage products like canned seafood, banana chips, and snacks.

CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Fereira said in a statement: “International trade fairs are pivotal platforms in the development of the country’s overall export capabilities, giving exhibitors key exposure and linkages to the global value chain.”

CITEM said the delegation made contact with over 350 buyers and entertained 450 inquiries.

The FoodPhilippines delegation consisted of Amley Food Corp., Axelum Resources Corp., Fitrite, Inc., GSL Premium Food Export Corp., KLT Fruits, Inc., Lionheart Farms Corp., Mega Global Corp., Philbest Canning Corp., Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., and Prime Fruits International, Inc.

Also in the delegation were Q-Phil International Trading, Sagrex Foods, Inc., Seatrade Canning Corp., and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp.

Meanwhile, the exhibitors belonging to the ARISE coconut promotion project were AG Pacific Nutriceuticals, Ahya Coco Organic Food Mfg. Corp., Amazing Foods Corp., Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., and Dignity Products And Services, Inc.

Other ARISE-affiliated participants were Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corp., Tropicana Food Products, Inc., and Wellness Care International Corp.

The biennial Anuga fair was held between Oct. 7 and 11 and is organized by Koelnmesse GmbH.

This year, the fair attracted 140,000 trade visitors from 200 countries and featured 7,900 companies representing 188 countries.

Next year, CITEM will be organizing the 17th edition of the International Food Exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on May 10-12. — Justine Irish D. Tabile