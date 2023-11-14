THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said it will help about 60 local government units (LGUs) execute circular-economy projects starting next year.

UNDP Philippines Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran told BusinessWorld that the organization is planning to launch a circular economy initiative by 2024, funded by the European Union.

“That program will be launched sometime in January and UNDP will be focusing more on supporting LGUs (make progress towards a) circular economy,” Mr. Ramachandran said on the sidelines of a forum.

He added that the program will immediately support about 10 LGUs, with 10 more following the launch of the program. The remaining 40, he said, will be included within the five-year time frame.

“We work on a five-year cycle … and we are moving to a new cycle from 2024 to 2028,” he said.

Circular economies minimize waste and promote sustainable use of resources.

Additionally, Mr. Ramachandran said that the organization is also planning to implement other climate action and resiliency projects in the Philippines.

“We have a lot more work to do on (things like) climate finance, biodiversity conservation, and renewable energy,” Mr. Ramachandran added.

He said the UNDP will also be working on the Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities against Disasters and Climate Change (SHIELD) program.

The program, in partnership with the Australian government, aims to support the Philippine government in dealing with the increasing issue of disasters and climate risk.

The project started in 2021 and runs until 2028, with a cost of about $13 million. It involves 11 local governments, including Metro Manila and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“For SHIELD we are excited… engagement today will give us an idea of other key areas where LGUs would like our support,” he added.

Mr. Ramachandran also said that the UNDP is planning to improve the delivery of social services in remote areas.

“The UNDP (will help improve) social service delivery in the last mile (in) BARMM. We are looking at issues like a stabilization programs, peace and development issues,” he said.

He added that the UNDP will focus on promoting “peace dividend”-type benefits unlocked by the end of conflict in the BARMM.

“It is absolutely important to work with the local government units and the private sector in moving forward,” he added. — Adrian H. Halili