THE National Irrigation Administration (NIA) said it is starting construction on the P1.94-billion Bayabas Rockfill Dam, which will serve farmers in Bulacan and Pampanga.

“This project is set to revolutionize irrigation infrastructure in the region under the Small Reservoir Irrigation Project,” NIA said in a statement.

The dam, located in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, will serve 20,000 farmers and about 28,000 hectares of farmland across 17 municipalities in Bulacan and four in Pampanga.

“The project’s significance lies in its ability to address multiple challenges in the region, from flooding to aquaculture development and solar-powered pump irrigation,” it added.

The contractors were identified as Ferdstar Builders Contractors and China International Water and Electric Corp.

“The signing of this contract marks a significant leap forward in agricultural and infrastructural development, promising to elevate farming communities and solidify the region’s pivotal role in the nation’s agricultural output,” it said.

It said the Bayabas Dam’s reservoir will have the capacity to impound 55.48 million cubic meters of water.

The NIA has said that it hopes to complete the project by 2025. The dam is also expected to augment the supply of water to the Angat-Maasin River Irrigation System through the Bustos Dam.

Angat Dam serves as the primary water source of Metro Manila and adjoining provinces. It delivers about 90% of the area’s water requirements. — Adrian H. Halili