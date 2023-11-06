THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said trade shows and other export promotion activities generated around $970 million in booked sales and leads in the first nine months.

A report issued by the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) indicated that the DTI participated in 36 trade promotion events in the first nine months.

“The $970-million export sales were either booked with purchase orders or are still under negotiation,” according to Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte, EMB director.

Among the recent activities of the department is the Natural Products Expo East (NPEE) 2023, where coconut exporters generated $26.08 million.

Participants included Francoeur Merchandising, Lionheart Farms Philippines Corp., Magicmelt Foods, Inc., Mardak Global Export, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Philippine Craft Distillers, Inc., Tongsan Industrial Corp., and Marigold Manufacturing Corp.

“The delegation was able to conduct 104 business-to-business (B2B) meetings during NPEE 2023 and another 12 B2B meetings with major suppliers in the US east coast,” the DTI said.

The EMB also participated in the Manila FAME 2023, which ran from Oct. 19 to 21, where it generated $3.79 million in preliminary export sales.

The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (CoMP) 19th Mining Philippines International Conference and Exhibition generated for seven coconut-focused companies P17.29 million in initial export sales.

At the Anuga Germany 2023, 10 Philippine coconut exporters tallied $10.98 million in initial sales.

The delegation to Germany included AG Pacific Nutriceuticals Corp., Ahya Coco Organic Manufacturing Corp., Amazing Foods Corp., Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., Dignity Products and Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corp., Tropicana Food Products, Inc., and Wellnesscare International Corp.

An EMB-organized delegation tallied $46 million in firm and under-negotiation sales at the External Development Summit in Canada. — Justine Irish D. Tabile