POTATO prices are expected to stabilize this month with the expansion of supply, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Tuesday.

“Prices rose slightly, but we are expecting them to stabilize in November, December, and until the first quarter (of next year),” Agriculture Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Arnel V. de Mesa said on government television network PTV.

As of Oct. 30, the price of white potato was between P140 per kilogram (kg) and P240 per kg.

The average weekly price for white potatoes was P202.23 per kg between Oct. 23 and 27, against the P172.33 average on Oct. 2-6 and the P229.19 on Oct. 16-20.

Mr. De Mesa added that the potato harvest is coming in during the quarter.

He said that the uptick in prices was caused by typhoons during the third quarter.

“We expect the price to (stabilize) in November and December with the harvest,” he added.

He added that onion and garlic prices are expected to remain stable until the end of the year.

“According to today’s monitoring, the prices for onions and garlic are very stable,” he said. “Prices for local red onions have (even) dropped by P10 to P130 (per kg).”

The DA reported that domestically grown red onion prices ranged from P120 to P190 per kg, while white onions were at P100 to P170 per kg. Domestic garlic was P500 per kg, while imported garlic was P120 to P160 per kg. — Adrian H. Halili