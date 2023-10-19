THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said it increased the fuel surcharge that airlines can collect from passengers in November.

In an advisory on Thursday, the CAB said the passenger fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights will reset to Level 7 next month from Level 6 in October.

At Level 7, the domestic passenger surcharge is between P219 and P739. For international flights, the surcharge is between P722.71 and P5,373.69.

At Level 6, the domestic passenger surcharge was between P185 and P665, while the international surcharge was between P610.37 and P4,538.40.

The Level 7 setting also applies to air cargo services, it said.

Airlines are allowed to collect a fuel surcharge according to a matrix approved by the CAB.

The surcharge is an optional fee charged by airlines to recover fuel costs. It is set based on the movements of jet fuel prices. — Ashley Erika O. Jose