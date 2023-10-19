THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Thursday that the Philippines was elected to the vice presidency for East Asia and the Pacific at 25th United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) general assembly.

Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco represented the Philippines at the meeting on Wednesday in Uzbekistan.

In a statement, the DoT said the Philippines will help the UNWTO achieve its goal of promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

In June 2024, the Philippines will host the Joint Regional Meetings of the Committee for East Asia and the Pacific and South Asia in Cebu. — Justine Irish D. Tabile