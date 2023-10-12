THE Department of Energy (DoE) said gas users need to be more efficient and ready to shift to other types of fuel amid possible disruptions to the natural gas supply.

“If there is an issue with LNG (liquefied natural gas), there should be other fuels that will enter so that we can continue. But those are in the long term,” Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella told reporters on the sidelines of an energy workshop on Thursday.

Mr. Fuentebella was responding to a question on the delays to completing a regasification facility. Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) also said on Wednesday the restricted gas supply from Malampaya is forcing the industry to seek alternatives.

The Malampaya gas field is the country’s only indigenous commercial source of natural gas and is a critical source of gas for the power industry. However, it is expected to be commercially depleted by 2027.

“We have to be more efficient and dapat nakatutok talaga tayo (and keep an eye on things)” with regard to the flow of gas, Mr. Fuentebella said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera