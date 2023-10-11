CONSTRUCTION prices in Metro Manila at the wholesale and retail levels posted their slowest growth in over a year in September, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

The construction materials wholesale price index (CMWPI) in the National Capital Region (NCR) rose 2.2% year on year, against the 5.7% growth reading in August and the 10.5% rise in September 2022.

Year to date, the CMWPI averaged 6.6%.

The CMWPI movement is the lowest since the 2.0% growth posted in May 2021.

Meanwhile, growth in the construction materials retail price index (CMRPI) slowed to 1.1%, the weakest reading since the 1.0% recorded in May 2020. — Andrea C. Abestano