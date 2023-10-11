THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has partnered with Stellarsat Solutions, Inc. and Kacific Broadband Satellites to expand broadband connectivity nationwide.

“One big challenge in connecting the Philippines is our (archipelagic) geography…. Connecting all the scattered islands remains a challenge, and the digital divide is still pronounced, especially in GIDA (geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas),” Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tie-up aims to bring equitable broadband connectivity in the Philippines, as provided for under the National Broadband Plan.

Under the broadband plan, the DICT has connected about 438 sites in Benguet, Kalinga, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, and Pangasinan via a very-small-aperture terminal system.

“Northern Luzon locals can now enjoy a wide range of essential digital services,” Kacific Broadband said.

The DICT’s National Broadband Plan is the department’s framework for accelerating the deployment of fiber optic cable and wireless technology to improve internet speed.

“The digital divide in the Philippines gets smaller with each connection made. It has been an honor for us to collaborate with the DICT on this mission to shape a future where connectivity knows no bounds and all Filipinos can utilize the internet to its full potential,” Christian Patouraux, chief executive officer of Kacific Broadband, said.

Stellarsat Solutions is the internet service provider tied to Kacific Broadband, which provides satellite services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose