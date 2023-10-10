THE Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) said that it is planning an incentive scheme to help farmers reduce the use of harmful pesticides.

The FPA said that the United Nations-backed project, “Promoting eco-friendly crop protection solutions for persistent organic pollutant and highly hazardous pesticide reduction in Asia,” seeks to reduce the use of persistent organic pollutants (POP) and highly hazardous pesticides (HHP).

“The project aims to establish sustainable financing, investment, and incentive mechanisms in the formulation, production, and application of eco-friendly crop protection solutions for the reduction of POPs and HHPs, enhancing livelihood, food safety, and protection,” it added.

The FPA is currently in talks with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and “other stakeholders” to implement the project.

It is funded by the Global Environment Facility and will run until Oct. 31, 2028.

The project is also aimed at enhancing finance and investment in the development, production, and application of biopesticides, safe chemical alternatives, and other biocontrol agents.

The project is also expected to raise capacity building and awareness of alternative pest controls.

The FPA’s Pesticide Regulatory Division will serve as the project’s national coordinating entity.

“Coordinating agencies include the member agencies of the Department of Agriculture and Local Government Units of selected farmer groups,” it added.

Other participants include the Department of Science and Technology. — Adrian H. Halili