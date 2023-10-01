RETAIL PRICE growth in Metro Manila was flat in August, ending five consecutive months of increases, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Price growth in the National Capital Region (NCR), as measured by the general retail price index (GRPI), remained at 3.9% year on year in August.

The August reading remains the highest since the 4.4% posted in June 2023.

In the eight months to August, NCR retail price growth averaged 5.1%, up from 3.7% a year earlier.

The increase in the GRPI was driven by the faster growth posted in the miscellaneous manufactured articles of 1.8%, against 1.7% in the previous month.

Indices for chemicals, including animal and vegetable oils and fats, and machinery and transport equipment remained unchanged from the previous month’s growth rates of 3.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Slower price growth was seen in the indices of food (6.9% in August from 8.2% in July); beverages and tobacco (4.9% from 6.1%); crude materials, inedible except fuels (3.8% from 4%) and manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials (2.3% from 2.5%). — Lourdes O. Pilar