THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said the airline passenger and cargo fuel surcharge will be unchanged for October.

The surcharge covers domestic and international flights, the CAB said in an advisory on Tuesday.

The current surcharge is what the CAB calls Level 6. In this category, the domestic passenger surcharge is between P185 and P665. For international flights, the surcharge is between P610.37 and P4,538.40.

Airlines are allowed to collect fuel surcharges according to a matrix approved by the CAB.

The airline fuel surcharge is an optional fee charged by airlines to recover fuel costs. It is set based on the movements of jet fuel prices.

The CAB added that the applicable conversion rate for October is P56.61 per dollar.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their applications with this office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the CAB said.

In September, the CAB raised the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge rate to Level 6 after keeping it at Level 4 in the three months to August.

Level 4 surcharges allow the collection from domestic passengers of between P117 and P342 for domestic flights and from international passengers of between P385.70 and P2,867.82. — Ashley Erika O. Jose