PHILIPPINE game developers reported $7 million worth of initial orders at a three-day trade show in Cologne, Germany, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

DTI Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said that creative services are expected to contribute to the economy by generating high-value jobs.

“We share and support the aspiration of the game development industry to further expand and thrive in international markets including Europe,” Ms. Sykimte said in a statement.

Aside from the export sales generated last month, the companies were also able to identify sales leads valued at up to $20 million during the trade mission, which took place between Aug. 23 and 25.

Sylvie Bétemps Cochin, chief of office for Asia and the Pacific of the International Trade Centre, said Philippine enterprises have shown great potential in the gaming industry.

“We hope that this participation will foster stronger business linkages and opportunities for them to tap into the European market and beyond,” Ms. Cochin said.

The companies attending the Gamescom 2023 trade show were Razer Gold, Ranida Games, Taktyl Studios, Fizzbuzz, Inc., Emottoons Animation Studio, Yang Yang Mobile, Pixel Mafia Ltd., Animation Vertigo, Startrace Studios OPC, Buko Studios, and GameOps, Inc.

“The Philippines is strategically positioned towards becoming a leading hub for game development in the Asia-Pacific region by 2028,” Ms. Sykimte said.

Last year, the Philippine gaming industry posted $75 million in revenue and employed 8,000.

Earlier this year, five game development companies reported $1.67 million worth of actual sales and potential leads at the Nordic Game 2023 trade show in Sweden. — Justine Irish D. Tabile