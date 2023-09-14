THE Department of Energy (DoE) signaled plans to conduct annual reviews of the power industry’s use of energy storage systems (ESS).

In a draft circular, the DoE said the review is designed to ensure the optimal use of ESS.

The DoE quoted the draft as saying that “in increasing the portfolio of existing ESS units and facilities and thereby help achieve a desirable sustainable, reliable and efficient level of generation capacities and AS (ancillary services) in the Philippine Grid, there is a need to issue additional policies and mobilize key government agencies and entities.”

The DoE said an operational review of electric power systems will be held on March 15 every year, to be conducted in two phases.

It also plans to conduct diagnostics and simulations on the grid to evaluate the impact of renewable energy (RE) projects coming online before 2030.

This is also to assess the potential for pump-storage hydropower plants and ESS to achieve RE targets.

The government aims to increase the share of RE in the energy mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

The DoE has asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to issue the rules for implementing the circular. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera