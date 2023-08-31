THE National Privacy Commission (NPC), in an advisory issued on Thursday, warned against the sale of registered SIM (subscriber identity module) cards for mobile devices.

“Recent developments have drawn our attention to alarming instances wherein certain individuals, ostensibly acting as agents of malevolent entities, are enticing unsuspecting individuals with monetary offers, averaging P1,000.00, in exchange for SIM cards that have been registered,” the NPC said.

The NPC said the trade in SIM cards is prohibited under the SIM Registration Act (Republic Act No. 11934). The law states that the practice exposes data subjects to potential legal repercussions, risks and harms.

Violators are liable for imprisonment of between six months and six years, or a fine of P100,000 to P300,000, or both.

“The NPC earnestly urges all data subjects to take heed of this advisory and to remain vigilant against participating in any actions that may put at risk their personal data,” it said.

It added that it will take action against those who disregard and violate the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The National Telecommunications Commission recorded SIM card registrations of 113.97 million, equivalent to 67.83% of the estimated 168.02 million cards in circulation.

Globe Telecom, Inc. had 53.73 million registered subscribers or 61.9% of its total. Smart Communications, Inc. registered 52.5 million or 79.18% of its users, while DITO Telecommunity Corp. registered 7.74 million users or 51.72% of its users. — Justine Irish D. Tabile