THE House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted the Senate’s version of a bill that would create a national employment master plan.

In plenary session, the adoption of Senate Bill (SB) No. 2035 or the proposed Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, was adopted via voice vote. The bill effectively substitutes for House Bill No. 8400.

The proposed law calls for a job-creation plan with three-year, six-year, and ten-year timelines to aid the post-pandemic recovery.

“The Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan shall serve as the State’s master plan on employment generation and recovery to realize short-term and long-term goals and visions for the country,” according to SB 2035.

The plan is expected to offer incentives to stimulate investment to address unemployment, underemployment, and the rising informality of work arrangements. It also seeks to provide skills training to enhance the employability of workers, and support micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Senate bill includes incentives for offering training, technology, knowledge transfer, upskilling, reskilling, and enterprise-based training programs such as apprenticeship, work immersion, and on-the-job training.

It also seeks to identify priority sectors and key and emerging industries with high employment potential with strong prospects for attracting direct investment.

The bill also calls for a national reintegration program for documented and undocumented overseas Filipino workers.

SB 2035 was approved in May while the House passed its bill on Aug. 22. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz