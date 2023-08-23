THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said performance-based bonuses (PBB) for government workers will continue to be based in part on user satisfaction with the public services offered by each agency.

“The FY 2023 PBB shall continue to measure and evaluate the agency performance highlighting the public’s satisfaction with the quality of public service delivery, utilization of resources, and reinforced agency stewardship,” the DBM said in a memorandum circular.

The DBM said agencies will be able to self-assess their overall performance in the process of setting the PBB, but will be supplied a scoring system tied to the level of incentives to be earned.

To be eligible for PBBs, each agency will need to meet criteria for performance results, process results, financial results, and citizen/client satisfaction results.

“The agency must also attain a total score of at least 70 points, and achieve at least a rating of 4 for at least three of the four dimensions of accountability based on the PBB scoring system,” it added.

“The FY 2023 PBB will contribute to raising the productivity, performance, transparency, and accountability of government agencies and employees, using the enhanced results-based performance management system and the simplified performance-based incentive system,” the DBM said.

The bonus covers all departments, bureaus, offices, and other agencies of the National Government, including Constitutional Commissions, Other Executive Offices, Congress, the Judiciary, State Universities and Colleges, Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations, Local Water Districts, and Local Government Units.

Any government agency, which after due process has been determined to have committed an illegal act, will be disqualified from the PBB in the succeeding year of implementation. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson