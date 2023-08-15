THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) approved a toll increase for the 14-kilometer Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), which is to take effect on Aug. 21.

The decision clears the way to implement a 2017 periodic toll adjustment for the expressway.

Under the toll operation agreement between the TRB, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) unit Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. and the Philippine Reclamation Authority, CAVITEX toll rates are allowed to be periodically adjusted every three years.

Starting Aug. 21, class 1 vehicles or cars and SUVs traversing CAVITEX from MIAA Exit to Longos, Bacoor will be charged P35, while class 2 vehicles or light trucks and buses and class 3 vehicles or trucks and lorries will have to pay P70 and P104, respectively.

Meanwhile, motorists traveling from Longos, Bacoor to Kawit Toll Plaza will pay P73 for class 1, P146 for class 2, and P219 for class 3.

“We recognize the impact of the toll increase on public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers. That’s why we are reactivating our Abante Card program to provide some relief during this transition,” MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio L. Singson said in a statement.

Under the program, class 1 and class 2 PUV drivers can enjoy the old toll rates for up to three months.

“We believe this program will help alleviate the financial burden on our valued PUV drivers and provide them with a smoother transition during this time. We remain committed to supporting the PUV community and ensuring their continued success on the road,” Mr. Singson said.

To make use of the relief program, operators will have to register for the toll road’s radio-frequency identification payments system.

“Once enrolled, the program will automatically apply the reprieve for a duration of 90 days, starting from the first day of the implementation of the new toll rates,” MPTC said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Justine Irish D. Tabile