THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said it launched pilot testing on an automated platform for licensing and permitting.

The pilot tests for the Online Processing System with Digital Payment System project cover the operations of the Licensing Management of the Network & Facilities Division (NFD) and the Services & Interconnection Division (SID) of NTC’s Regulation Branch. Services of the two divisions can be tapped via the NTC website.

“The project is aimed to streamline and expedite the processing and issuance of licenses, permits, certificates, authorizations, and clearances for telecommunications and internet infrastructure,” the NTC said in a statement.

The NFD services that are being put on the platform are the permit to purchase, construction permit, radio station license, and permit to demonstrate and propagate.

Also on the platform are the SID’s certificate of registration for value-added service providers, public calling stations and telecenter service providers, among others.

The digital payment component of the project will launch in September, with full launch for the entire system expected in October. — Justine Irish D. Tabile