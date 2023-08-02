THE PHILIPPINES added 58 new weekly international flights this year, the Department of Tourism (DoT) said in a statement.

Citing data from its Routes Development report for June 2023, the DoT said on Wednesday that the international flights into Manila originate from Tokyo (seven weekly ZipAir flights) and Chengdu (two weekly Air China flights).

Increased services to Cebu include seven China Eastern Airlines weekly flights from Shanghai and four Philippine Air Asia weekly flights from Tokyo, two Cebu Pacific weekly flights from Taipei, and two additional weekly flights by Asiana Airlines from Incheon).

Two additional weekly flights to Bohol have been offered by Asiana Airlines and seven more by Air Busan, both originating from Seoul.

Kalibo has attracted three new weekly flights from Hangzhou, three from Ningbo, and three from Wenzhou, all by Loong Air; four from Chengdu by Ok Airways, and two from Taipei by TigerAir Taiwan.

Clark added seven Asiana Airlines weekly flights from Seoul; Caticlan three Royal Air weekly flights from Hong Kong; and Cagayan Province two Royal Air flights from Macau.

According to the DoT, eight of the country’s international gateways reported more incoming flights and seats each week.

In June, the DoT said Clark posted a 180% increase in incoming scheduled weekly frequencies and a 215% rise in incoming weekly seats. The corresponding gains for Manila were 75% and 120% respectively.

“In Visayas, Kalibo recorded a 640% increase in incoming frequencies and 409% increase in incoming seats, Cebu 300% and 297% (respectively), and Bohol 200% and 128% (respectively),” the DoT said.

“Davao saw a 50% increase in incoming frequencies, and 38% increase in incoming seats,” it added.

The DoT said domestic air seats also increased due to new routes and the resumption of services.

“The industry gained from at least 17 city pairs, with about 83 incoming weekly frequencies that were launched between July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. This includes new domestic air routes that were instituted during this period, including flights between Cebu-Baguio (4 frequencies per week), Cebu-Borongan (2 frequencies per week), and Cebu-Naga (4 frequencies per week),” the DoT said.

“Among the domestic flights that resumed in the same period were: Clark to Bacolod, Busuanga, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos, and Puerto Princesa; Manila to Tablas and Lal-o; Davao to Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, and Siargao; and Zamboanga to Cotabato,” it added.

For 2023, the DoT is targeting 4.8 million international arrivals, against 2.65 million last year.

The Philippines has logged over 3 million international arrivals as of July 19. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave