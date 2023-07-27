THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said it is considering investing in sustainable agricultural mechanization projects to help the Philippines achieve food security.

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso met with the Department of Agriculture’s Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio S. Sebastian to discuss the possible investments, the pension fund said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Veloso said GSIS is looking to invest in sustainable agricultural mechanization that uses farming tools which are environment-friendly, reasonably priced, adaptable to local conditions, and durable.

“The President stressed in his SONA (State of the Nation Address) that among the flagship programs to boost agricultural production is agricultural mechanization,” the GSIS said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in his second SONA that the government has given 28,000 units of machinery to farmers. — Aaron Michael C. Sy