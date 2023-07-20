THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said its estimate for potential sales generated during the five-day 2023 National Food Fair was P28.27 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the DTI said that the total represents cash, booked, and under-negotiation sales posted by the 268 onsite exhibitors during the fair, which ran between July 12 and 16. The fair attracted over 29,000 people, it said, citing preliminary reports.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said during the opening ceremony that the fair was a venue for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to expand their market reach.

“The DTI’s goal is to spur an entrepreneurial revolution and encourage the growth of MSMEs through market access programs using e-commerce and digitalization initiatives,” Mr. Pascual said.

The fair was organized by the Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion and the Regional Operations Group. It had a simultaneous online version on Lazada that had over 100 exhibitors. Other platforms such as Shopee and TikTok also gave promotional support for the fair. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave