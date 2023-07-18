THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it submitted ancillary services (AS) contracts for the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

In separate filings posted on ERC’s website, NGCP is asking the ERC to provisionally approve four AS procurement agreements (ASPAs) entered into with three companies — Mapalad Power Corp.; Western Mindanao Power Corp., and SN-Aboitiz Power-Benguet, Inc.

According to Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, ancillary services are “services that are necessary to support the transmission of capacity and energy from resources to loads while maintaining reliable operation of the transmission system in accordance with good utility practice and the Grid Code.”

AS contracts are on call to be tapped when needed to augment the power supply, and are critical in ensuring the reliability of the transmission system.

In June, the ERC said it is processing the approval of 36 ASPAs entered into by the NGCP. The contracts were signed according to the competitive selection process prescribed by the Department of Energy.

The ERC said that the grid operator issued notices of award for 36 ASPAs on April 18, of which 14 applications have been filed with the ERC and are awaiting hearing.

Others have not yet paid filing fees, which are needed for the application to be deemed filed, and must still undergo pre-filing review, the ERC said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose