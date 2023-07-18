THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said it is introducing a decentralized wastewater treatment system to Baguio City.

“The launch of this new wastewater technology is an environmental win, especially for tourism hotspots like Baguio. As cities like it urbanize, wastewater management is a common and crucial issue that has to be addressed. Japanese companies through JICA can bring in the expertise and innovation, and the public sector can adopt the technology. We hope those innovative systems can contribute to the said crucial challenge, and will be widely spread in the entire country, too,” JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema said in a statement.

The project uses systems developed by FujiClean Co. Ltd.

“This onsite wastewater treatment system of FujiClean shows equivalent treatment performance to a centralized wastewater treatment plant. The company adds that the onsite wastewater treatment can address water pollution in highly urbanized environments, and transform them into smart, sustainable cities,” JICA said.

A JICA program taps Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for potential investment opportunities in overseas markets.

“It is expected that Japanese SME technologies and business models can address various development challenges in partner countries, such as the Philippines,” it added.

The wastewater treatment plant in Baguio City currently serves 10% of the city’s households while handling 67% of wastewater flow.

The inability to provide full coverage raises the likelihood of “sewage overflows into rivers, groundwater, and drainage systems in the city. Such a situation is becoming a serious risk of water contamination of Baguio’s water supply resources,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson