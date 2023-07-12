THE French government has agreed to make arrangements for direct flights between Paris and Manila, Malacañang said.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz informed President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. “of the plans to open a direct flight” in their meeting on Tuesday, the Palace said.

Mr. Boccoz said France also plans to expand its scholarship and exchange programs for the Philippines’ “gifted and dynamic students.”

“France is one of the Philippines’ biggest sources of official development assistance (ODA), particularly in the fields of telecommunications, energy, transportation, environment, health, and disaster management,” the Palace said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza