COCONUT exporters booked $6.90 million worth of initial sales from the five-day THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2023 trade exhibition in Bangkok in late May, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

The DTI said in a statement on Tuesday that nine Philippine coconut exporters participated in the trade show — AG Pacific Nutriceuticals Corp., Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing Corp., Amazing Foods Corp., Amparitas Food Products Manufacturing, Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., Dignity Products & Services, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Wellness Care International Corp., and Vegetari Vegetarian Products.

Two industry associations also exhibited at the trade show — the Virgin Coconut Oil Producers and Traders Association of the Philippines, Inc. and United Coconut Association of the Philippines, Inc.

Trade Assistant Secretary Glenn G. Peñaranda said the trade show has “served as a gateway to expanding horizons and enhancing the nation’s standing as a dependable and premium source of coconut products.”

The trade show delegation was organized by the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau and the International Trade Center, in coordination with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center-Bangkok and Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization, Inc. The participants exhibited at the Coconut Philippines Pavilion. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave