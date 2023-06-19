THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) warned the public against obtaining Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) cards from unauthorized online sources.

The BIR reported the discovery of service providers on Facebook, Shopee, and Lazada, offering assistance in obtaining TIN cards.

“These offers of TIN ID assistance posted in online channels or selling platforms are not authorized by the BIR and are, therefore, considered illegal. Please do not be deceived or misled by such offers,” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said in a statement.

The BIR said it is working with representatives from Shopee and Lazada to stop the offer of services.

Since 2019, the agency has conducted entrapment operations and arrested parties offering such services in Pangasinan, Cebu, Bukidnon, Quezon, Laguna, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

“The offenders were apprehended, and legal proceedings were initiated to ensure that appropriate penalties were imposed on them. Said arrests and filing of criminal cases highlight the seriousness of the BIR in addressing the proliferation of unauthorized TIN issuance and selling of TIN cards,” it added.

The BIR also noted that TIN cards cannot be sold, are free of charge, and do not require a third-party service. TIN numbers and cards can only be issued by the BIR.

“Do not get TIN or TIN cards from unauthorized BIR personnel, non-BIR personnel or through Facebook, Shopee, Lazada and other online selling platforms, because they are considered illegal, fraudulent and fake,” Mr. Lumagui said.

The BIR said that selling TIN card and TIN registration services “not only poses serious legal implications but also undermines the integrity of the taxation system and the revenue-generation efforts of the BIR.”

“These illicit activities may lead to identity theft, tax fraud, and other unlawful activities that could harm both individuals (who will avail of such services) and the economy as a whole,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson