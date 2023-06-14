THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the Philippines could occupy a strong position in the game development industry, after game companies obtained export orders at a recent conference.

“We are confident that with sustained initiatives to develop and promote Philippine capabilities in game development, the Philippines can position itself as a major player in the game development sector globally,” Trade Assistant Secretary Glenn G. Peñaranda said in a statement.

Five Philippine game developers signed export orders worth up to $1.67 million and generated 71 trade leads after 26 business-to-business meetings at the Nordic Game 2023 conference in Malmö, Sweden on May 23-26.

These companies were GameOps, Inc., Neun Farben Corp., Mata Technologies, Inc., Seaversity, Inc., and Taktyl Studios. Their participation in Nordic Game 2023 was organized by the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau, the International Trade Center (ITC), and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines.

Mr. Peñaranda said the developers participating in Nordic Game 2023 were also supported by the ARISE Plus Philippines project funded by the European Union.

He added that preparations are now ongoing to join Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany in August.

The ARISE Plus Philippines project seeks to improve the country’s trade performance, competitiveness, and economic integration. The ITC supports Philippine firms via training on export marketing and establishing market linkages with Europe and other markets. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave