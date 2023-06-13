THE PHILIPPINES is seeking a $450-million loan from Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to support its public health programs, the bank said.

“The proposed policy-based loan will provide financing for the efforts of the government of the Philippines to strengthen public health systems in the post-pandemic era and enhance the country’s preparedness and response to the unanticipated health crises,” AIIB said on its website.

The loan will fund reforms to broaden the coverage of healthcare services and boost efforts to prevent and prepare for a future pandemic.

“It will also help expand primary healthcare facilities across the country and enhance the quantity and quality of second and third-tier health institutions and the capacity of healthcare workers,” it added.

It also aims to support the “nationwide implementation of interoperability of health information systems, monitoring of universal healthcare coverage outputs and outcomes, and performance incentives for UHC-related activities of the local government units.”

The Asian Development Bank will be the lead co-financier for the policy loan. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson