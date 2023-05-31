FIVE regional trading centers reported increases in the average retail price of well-milled rice in mid-May, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a report, the PSA said that higher prices were recorded during the period it calls the second phase of May (May 15-17), compared with prices from May 1-5, or the first phase of the month.

Prices rose in Legazpi City by P3.07 to P45.25 per kilogram, in Kidapawan City by P2.53 to P43.28, in Tacloban City by P0.50 to P50, in Cotabato City by P0.50 to P39, and in Pagadian City by P0.18 to P42.88.

Meanwhile, well-milled rice prices fell in the National Capital Region (NCR) by P0.02 to P43.20, in Tuguegarao City by P0.50 to P40.50, in Butuan City by P0.50 to P40, and in Cebu City by P2.08 to P46.17.

The average retail price of bone-in pork rose in five regional trading centers during the period.

In Batangas City, prices increased by P23 to P376 per kilogram, in Cebu City by P25 to P245, in Baguio City by P10 to P289, in Tacloban City by P5 to P264.50, and in Digos City by P5 to P330.

Price declines were reported in Tuguegarao City by P5 to P280, in Calapan City by P2.50 to P340, in Cotabato City by P2.50 to P210.00, in the NCR by P2.83 to P314.67, and in Cabanatuan City by P10 to P290.

Meanwhile, the average price of round scad (galunggong) dropped in seven regional trading centers during the period.

Retail prices dipped in Calapan City by P35 to P315 per kilo, in Iloilo City by P35 to P195, in Kidapawan City by P20 to P210, and in Legazpi City by P17.50 to P230.

Lower prices were reported in Tuguegarao City, where they fell by P10 to P210, in Baguio City by P7.50 to P222.50, and in the NCR by P5.23 to P236.29.

On the other hand, prices rose in Tacloban City by P30 to P240, in San Fernando City by P20 to P150, and in Cotabato City by P5 to P190. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera