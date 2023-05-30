THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it is seeking to retain its 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) water allocation from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) for June.

Patrick James Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division, said the MWSS has requested an extension of its current 52 CMS allocation to next month.

“We sent a letter to NWRB, I think that was two weeks ago. That is proposing to maintain 52 CMS from Angat Dam because in the previous months this was the allocation needed to supply Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” Mr. Dizon told reporters by phone on Tuesday.

He said that the extension of the 52 CMS is crucial as it will ensure uninterrupted water supply in areas served by MWSS’ concessionaires, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Co., Inc.

Earlier in May, MWSS announced that the NWRB extended the 52 CMS water allocation covering until the end of this month.

In April, the NWRB approved the 52 CMS allocation for the April 16-30 period.

The NWRB had temporarily raised the allocation for the MWSS to 50 CMS between April 1 and 15. The MWSS normally draws 48 CMS from Angat.

Mr. Dizon warned that an NWRB rejection may result in water service interruptions.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will have a special board meeting with NWRB to discuss this request,” he said.

Mr. Dizon said that its June water requirement is typically 48 CMS, but due to increasing demand and population growth, the allocation needs to be raised to address shortages in some areas.

“Right now there are portions of Cavite, Pasay, Muntinlupa (in the south of Metro Manila) that are currently experiencing water service interruptions,” he said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose