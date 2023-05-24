THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it will release P5 billion for the Special Development Fund (SDF) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The government gives the fund P5 billion annually for 10 years “for the rebuilding, rehabilitation, and development of its conflict-affected communities,” the DBM said.

“We will ensure that we will help in its smooth transition process and strengthen its communities,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

“We hope that BARMM takes advantage of this funding by fully utilizing it to help those in need, and to improve areas that need further development,” she added.

It also cited a Task Force Bangon Marawi finding in 2018 that P49.8 billion is needed to restore affected parts of Marawi.

The Bureau of the Treasury will release the allocations to the BARMM government through an authorized government servicing bank, subject to cash programming by the National Government.

Apart from the SDF, the government will also allocate P64.76 billion for BARMM’s annual block grant and P4.59 billion as its share of taxes, fees, and charges collected in the region. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson