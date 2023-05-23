THE Department of Energy (DoE) said the Philippine Energy Plan due out in September will include the expected share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

“The nuclear studies will be in the Philippine Energy Plan which is scheduled to be completed by September. By law we have to submit it to Congress every September. The review is ongoing, we have a draft and are seeking internal comment,” Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene C. Capongcol told reporters at a forum.

She said the updated energy plan will also discuss the policy direction for renewable energy, downstream oil, natural gas, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and the clean energy transition.

The current energy plan covers the 2020-2040 period and focuses on increasing the share of renewable energy. The DoE has said that it is also looking at extending the planning horizon to 2050.

Ms. Capongcol said that the DoE is studying the technologies available such as small modular reactors, the feasibility of rehabilitating the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, and the 19 milestone requirements set by the International Atomic Energy Agency for introducing nuclear power.

To date, the Philippines has accomplished one of the milestones, which is the development of a national position on nuclear power.

The government will retain its target share for renewable energy at 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040, Ms. Capongcol said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose