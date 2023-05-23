THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) warned that using more than one Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a “serious” violation of tax law.

“The acquisition of multiple TINs by a taxpayer is a serious offense that can lead to legal repercussions and significant revenue losses for the government,” the BIR said.

“Any individual who secures more than one TIN is violating the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended. Said act is punishable by law, and the offender may face criminal liability,” it added.

Penalties include a fine of up to P1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.

The BIR said that the law stipulates only one TIN may be assigned to each taxpayer.

“The TIN is a unique identifier assigned by the BIR to every taxpayer. It is a crucial component of the tax system that enables the BIR to monitor and track taxpayers’ compliance with their tax obligations,” it said.

Taxpayers using more than one TIN may “face difficulties in their financial transactions, such as when opening a bank account or applying for a loan.”

“Moreover, having more than one TIN can lead to confusion and errors in the filing of tax returns, which can result in penalties and additional taxes owed,” it added.

The BIR also said it has implemented measures to “identify and prosecute individuals who violate the TIN provision.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson