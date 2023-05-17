THE average retail price of well-milled rice increased in eight regional trading centers in early May, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Prices rose during the May 1-5 period, which the PSA refers to as the first phase of May, compared to the second phase of April or April 15-17.

Higher prices were recorded in Cagayan de Oro City, where they rose by P2.67 to P46.42, in Iloilo City by P1.37 to P50.25, in Cabanatuan City by 50 centavos to P39, and in Legazpi City by 10 centavos to P40.10.

Prices also increased in Tacloban City by 50 centavos to P49.50, in Digos City by P1 to P46, in Butuan City by 50 centavos to P40.50, and in Pagadian City by five centavos to P42.70.

Retail prices in the National Capital Region fell by five centavos to P43.22, in Baguio City by 75 centavos to P44, in Batangas City by 20 centavos to P50.25, in Calapan City by 50 centavos to P49.30, in Cebu City by 75 centavos to P51.63, and in Kidapawan City by P1.05 to P40.75.

The average retail price of pork shoulder (kasim) also rose in eight regional trading centers during the period.

In Cagayan de Oro City, prices rose by P20 to P365, by P10 to P294 in Baguio City, by P10 to P325 in Butuan City, and by P5 to P295 in Tuguegarao City.

Price increases were also reported in Iloilo City by P5 to P272, in Digos City by P4 to P354, in Kidapawan City by P1 to P338.50, and in the NCR by 62 centavos to P342.84.

The retail price in Cabanatuan City fell P10 to P320.

Meanwhile, the average retail price of round scad (galunggong) declined in eight regional trading centers in the first phase of May.

Lower prices were recorded in NCR by P2.23 to P241.52, in Baguio City by P10 to P230, in San Fernando City by P50 to P130, and in Tuguegarao City by P25 to P220.

Round scad prices also fell in Cabanatuan City by P25 to P175, in Iloilo City by P10 to P230, in Pagadian City by P20 to P120, and in Digos City by P10 to P180.

Retail prices rose in Kidapawan City by P5 to P230, in Legazpi City by P10 to P247.50, in Tacloban City by P30 to P210, and in Calapan City by P35 to P350. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera