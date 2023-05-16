FISHERIES output rose 2% year on year in the first quarter, led by the marine municipal fisheries and aquaculture segments, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its fisheries report, the PSA said output was 991.14 thousand metric tons (MT), up from 971.76 thousand MT a year earlier.

Marine municipal fisheries, which accounted for 24.3% of overall output, grew 9.8% year on year to 240.43 thousand MT.

Aquaculture, which accounts for 55.1% of overall production, increased 1.7% year on year to 545.64 thousand MT.

The commercial fisheries segment produced 170.60 thousand MT, down 3.7% year on year. The segment accounted for 17.2% of overall production during the period.

Inland municipal fisheries production declined 11.7% to 34.48 thousand MT. Its output is equivalent to 3.5% of overall fisheries production.

Of the 20 major species, production gains were reported for tilapia (10.8%), milkfish or bangus (6.6%), squid or pusit (18.2%), and bigeye scad or matangbaka (5.9%).

Declines were posted for frigate tuna or tulingan (29%), round scad or galunggong (13.5%), and seaweed (1%). — Sheldeen Joy Talavera