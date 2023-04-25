THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has issued a notice to proceed to Hitachi Rail S.T.S. SpA for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Tutuban to Malolos, Bulacan segment.

“Notice is hereby given to Hitachi Rail S.T.S. SpA., to commence the implementation of the project in accordance with item 8.1(c) section VIII of the Particular Conditions of the Contract,” the DoTr said in its notice.

Contract package 04 involves the electrical and mechanical systems and track work of the NSCR valued at P13.13 billion, 361.96 million euros, $153.88 million, and 7.89 billion yen.

The Tutuban-Malolos segment is part of the 163-kilometer NSCR urban rail transit system from Calamba in South Luzon to Clark in Central Luzon.

The project is co-financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Development Bank.

Under the notice, Hitachi Rail is directed “to mobilize, deliver an advance payment security, and submit an invoice for advance payment upon receipt of notice.

The notice was signed by Kim Robert C. de Leon, head of the procuring entity and Transportation undersecretary for administration and finance. — Justine Irish D. Tabile