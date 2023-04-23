A TRAINING program funded by the European Union (EU) has been launched to improve the export prospects of the coconut industry, according to the International Trade Center (ITC).

In a statement Sunday, the ITC said 30 selected virgin coconut oil and coconut flour exporters who are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will undergo training between April and December to help them create an export brand and draft export marketing plans.

The selected MSMEs will also be briefed on trade fair participation, negotiations, and other skills that will aid in expanding exports.

The training program was organized by ARISE Plus Philippines in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs (BoC), and the Department of Science and Technology.

“This activity aims to help them improve their export positioning, promotion, and market access overseas, including to the EU,” ITC Associate Project Officer Camille L. Roy said.

According to the ITC, coconut products are considered high in potential among Philippine farm exports, citing its Export Potential Assessment report.

The DTI said coconut oil exports rose 96.2% to $1.6 billion in the year to date as of August 2022.

ARISE Plus Philippines, funded by the EU, is a four-year project that started in March 2021, which seeks to push for “inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in the Philippines through improved international trade performance and competitiveness.”

The project also seeks to help exporters take advantage of the EU’s Generalized System of Preference (GSP+) scheme, which offers zero tariff acess for 6,274 products, equivalent to 66% of all EU tariff lines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave