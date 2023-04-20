PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed an executive order (EO) directing the Department of Energy (DoE) to draft a framework that will expedite the rollout of offshore wind (OSW) projects.

Executive Order No. 21, released on Thursday, calls for a fast-track approval process for offshore wind proponents as they apply for licenses and permits.

“There is a need to adopt a whole-of-government approach by streamlining and expediting the approval process by the permitting agencies… and eliminate unnecessary delays in every stage of an offshore wind project,” the President said in the EO.

The DoE was ordered to establish a policy and administrative framework to efficiently develop the OSW resources.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has also been required to submit to the DoE a complete list of permits required by all local government units.

Citing the Philippine Energy Plan 2020 to 2040, Mr. Marcos said the government seeks to raise renewable energy’s contribution to the power mix from 22% to 35% by 2030, and eventually to 50% by 2040.

In February, the Energy department said it has awarded 55 offshore wind service contracts with a combined capacity of 40.68 gigawatts. — John Victor D. Ordoñez