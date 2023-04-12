THE Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) have entered into a partnership to improve the evaluation process for customer satisfaction at government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

“With this streamlined and harmonized performance measurement system, we can clearly envision a clearer platform for analyzing government performance that will help us improve and enhance our systems for the Filipino people,” ARTA Director General Ernest V. Perez said in a statement on Wednesday.

The GCG and ARTA signed a joint memorandum circular to provide guidance to GOCCs regarding the performance evaluation system.

The partnership will also introduce new requirements to measure client satisfaction.

“The Customer Satisfaction Survey serves to integrate direct citizen participation in the performance evaluation of GOCCs by giving weight to their experience as customers,” GCG Commissioner Gideon D.V. Mortel said.

“At least 80% of the customers of a GOCC must be satisfied with its services; otherwise, it automatically receives a zero score for this performance indicator,” he added.

All GOCCs will also need to conduct client satisfaction surveys for all their external and internal services either through a third-party service provider or an in-house survey. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson