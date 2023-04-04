THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Tuesday that it is working with various government agencies to ensure the safe use of drones in agriculture.

“CAAP is committed to enhancing drone regulations for the betterment of the public and the agriculture sector. We are working tirelessly with various government agencies to ensure that regulations on RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft systems) use are up to date and safe for everyone,” CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo said in a statement.

The CAAP said that it has been working with the Civil Aeronautics Board to update RPAS regulations and policies following discussions with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Air Transport Regulation Panel.

On March 29, the CAAP also held a consultation meeting with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to harmonize regulations on RPAS used for agriculture.

The regulator said that it is currently in the process of amending Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations governing remotely-piloted vehicles.

“An initial draft, which will substantially affect the current regulations that the CAAP has, has been created and is being improved to meet recent developments in the international aviation community to ensure safety,” it said.

The CAAP aims to release the amended regulations by mid-2023.

Throughout 2023, the CAAP said that it will conduct information campaigns on the use of drones. — Justine Irish D. Tabile